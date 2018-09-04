According to Spio-Garbrah, the NDC as a party could only win the 2020 presidential election with a "fresh blood" and a "new face" leading the party.
He said the image of the party has been badly dented and needs rebranding, adding that such a rebranding can only be done with a new candidate to lead the party.
He believes he is the best bet of the party going into the 2020 general elections.
He stated that the NDC lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) partly due to the dent of corruption and incompetence allegations the latter tagged the NDC during the 2016 elections.
"How we can rub off from our bodies, the stench of allegations of corruption," he quizzed.
Spio also urged the party's electorate to elect a leader who can help the party to rub off from its body "allegations of incompetence" adding that the the party needs someone "who cannot be smeared with allegations of corruption or incompetence".
Dr Spio-Garbrah added that he is the NDC's best chance if delegates really want to see the NDC winning power in 2020.
The rest are the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi; a banker and oil and gas consultant, Nurideen Iddrisu; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts Hagan; a member of the NDC’s communication team, Stephen Atubiga; a lawyer, Elikplim Agbemava and Mr David Dotse Kwame Kuwadah and Goosie Tanoh.