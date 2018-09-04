Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a new face to lead the party


Agenda 2020 Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win

According to Spio-Garbrah, the NDC as a party could only win the 2020 presidential election with a "fresh blood" and a "new face" leading the party.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah play

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

A flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress Party (NDC), Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has promised to turn the party into an election-winning machine.

According to him, the NDC as a party could only win the 2020 presidential election with a "fresh blood" and a "new face" leading the party.

He said the image of the party has been badly dented and needs rebranding, adding that such a rebranding can only be done with a new candidate to lead the party.

READ MORE: I'll be happy to be Mahama's vice but - Spio Garbrah

He believes he is the best bet of the party going into the 2020 general elections.

He stated that the NDC lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) partly due to the dent of corruption and incompetence allegations the latter tagged the NDC during the 2016 elections.

"How we can rub off from our bodies, the stench of allegations of corruption," he quizzed.

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah play

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

 

Spio also urged the party's electorate to elect a leader who can help the party to rub off from its body "allegations of incompetence" adding that the the party needs someone "who cannot be smeared with allegations of corruption or incompetence".

Dr Spio-Garbrah added that he is the NDC's best chance if delegates really want to see the NDC winning power in 2020.

The former Trades Minister will come up against former president John Mahama, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Adinam Mensah.

READ MORE: 11 vie for NDC presidential slot: what it means

The rest are the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi; a banker and oil and gas consultant, Nurideen Iddrisu; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts Hagan; a member of the NDC’s communication team, Stephen Atubiga; a lawyer,­­­ Elikplim Agbemava and Mr David Dotse Kwame Kuwadah and Goosie Tanoh.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC Leadership: Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah counsel Mahama NDC Leadership Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah counsel Mahama
Vigilantism: Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’ Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’
Allegations: Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed Allegations Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed
Regional Elections: Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened Regional Elections Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened
Tribalism: Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia Tribalism Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia
NDC Flagbearer race: Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC NDC Flagbearer race Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC

Recommended Videos

Politics: I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper Politics I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
3 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional...bullet
4 NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections todaybullet
5 C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m...bullet
6 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana...bullet
7 NDC Primaries Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairmanbullet
8 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are...bullet
9 State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite...bullet
10 NDC Primaries Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus...bullet

Related Articles

Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’
Regional Elections Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened
Allegations Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed
Tribalism Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia
NDC Flagbearer race Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC
Agenda 2020 NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia
NDC Primaries Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairman
C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit
NDC Primaries Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia
Agenda 2020 NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia
President in China Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China
Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men
NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed