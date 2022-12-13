Stop using my name for your campaigns; I don't support you – Mahama tells NDC aspirants

In a statement on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Mr Mahama said he is more concerned about the NDC remaining united and strong enough to win the 2024 election.

“As has been publicly stated by Mr Mahama, he has no preference and has not endorsed any candidate in the ongoing NDC national executive elections, which climaxes on Saturday at the 10th National Delegates Congress.

“Mr Mahama has noted the attempt by some candidates to push a narrative, despite his previous cautions, that he supports their candidature.

“Of paramount interest to President Mahama is Victory for the NDC in 2024 to work with expectant and suffering Ghanaians to ‘Build the Ghana We Want’” the statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide Mahama said.

It went on further to caution “in the strongest terms, aspirants and their campaigners who deliberately continue to associate his name with their campaign” to stop it immediately and present convincing messages to the delegates instead.

Mahama emphasized that he is open to “work with whoever the delegates choose and elect” to lead the biggest opposition party as it seeks to recapture power from the incumbent New Patriotic Party in 2024.

The NDC has been holding its national executive elections, with the party’s 10th National Delegates Congress scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022.