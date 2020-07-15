A five-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Victor Jones Dotse in its first sitting before adjourning the case said "We are informed by the Registrar that for some strange reasons, that the applicant and his lawyers have not been served with hearing notice for today’s sitting.

"We direct that appropriate measure should be instituted against the bailiff’s inability to serve the applicant, with the hearing."

Audiotape

On the recording, a voice believed to Ofosu Ampofo's is heard urging people to take the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to the 'cleaners'. The voice also endorsed verbal attacks on the National Peace Council Chairman, Reverend Emmanuel Asante.

The audiotape also suggests that abductions and kidnappings could be used to silence political opponents.

He said: "We’re going to take [the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission] to the cleaners."

"As for the EC Chair, we must wage a relentless war on this EC Chair. Me, she doesn’t want to see my face," Ofosu-Ampofo is alleged to have said.

Ofosu-Ampofo and two other executive members of the NDC – National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and his deputy, Kwaku Boahen – were initially charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit, kidnapping, and the threat of harm.