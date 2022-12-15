The two NDC officers have been at each other’s throats over the past few days, engaging in heated exchanges, a development that was considered unhealthy for an opposition party seeking to recapture power in the 2024 election.
‘The exchanges must stop’ – Mahama says after uniting Opare Addo and Sammy Gyamfi
Former President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he has managed to settle the misunderstanding between the National Democratic Congress’ National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo and the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.
Opare Addo had accused Sammy Gamfi of supporting his closest contender, Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi against him in the recently held National Youth Organizer election, an accusation he denied.
“I've had meetings with our Youth Organizer and Communications Officer and agreed with them that the current exchanges must stop,” Mahama wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
He explained that he thought it prudent to step in to let cool heads prevail because the development does not augur well for the party, adding it will only overshadow the ineptitude of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government.
“It brings our great party no benefit and only serves as a distraction from the hardship caused by the reckless management of our economy.
“Let's keep our eyes on the prize for the ‘Ghana we want’,” the former President added.
Meanwhile, Brogya Genfi has hinted at seeking legal redress over the outcome of the recently held National Youth Organizer election which saw him lose to Opare Addo by just 25 votes.
In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM (December 14) he declared that the election in his opinion was not over and that he will pursue the matter to ensure that systems are put in place to make elections free and fair.
“What I can say without a doubt is that the NDC’s National Youth election is not over for me. I am somebody who goes for elections and accepts outcomes but not when there are clear manipulations.
“I will not let that pass, at least for posterity. And for future elections of the party, this thing must not be let go. Otherwise, if care is not taken, incumbents will play these tactics and use them to continue to be in office.”
He cited the instance of the Eastern Regional election that was recently annulled by the courts after a petition was filed by some aggrieved members.
