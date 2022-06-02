RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

The Nana Addo we knew is not the same person we are seeing now — Lecturer

A Governance lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider reshuffling his ministers who are becoming complacent and inactive on the job.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
He said the reshuffle in the administration is long overdue.

According to him, "It seems there's no reshuffle in Akufo-Addo's books, it is not in his dairy...Nana Addo reshuffle ooo! reshuffle."

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said the President is fully aware that his appointees have failed adding that New Patriotic Party (NPP) will pay the political price in the next elections and hence should not waste time in changing non-performing ministers.

He also urged the President not to create the impression that appointees in his administration are being rewarded for not performing.

"Stamp your authority. Maybe you're not being told the truth...the Nana Addo that we knew is not the same person we are seeing now; please quicken yourself a bit," he stated.

In July 2019, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reshuffled some ministers in his government.

Among the changes was the removal of Catherine Afeku as the Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture.

Sulemana Alhassan, the Upper West Regional Minister was also reassigned – his position was taken over by Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih.

Other changes in the reshuffle were Gifty Twum Ampofo and Freda Prempeh as Deputy Education Minister and Deputy Gender, Children, and Social Protection minister respectively.

