Video: Ken Agyapong outlines 5 key areas he would focus on as President of Ghana

He made this announcement on his television network on Monday, May 16.

“After long pondering to have a clear observation and assessment over activities across the political airspace, he has finally come to terms with the reality, the belief, conviction and (sic) decisive that he can take the mantle” – his spokesperson, Kwaku Annan said in a statement.

The NPP will be electing its flagbearer next year for the next elections.

But the NPP firebrand 10 months ago in an interview on the Dentaa Show outlined what his priority areas will be if he’s president of the republic.

Tourism

I will you tourism to develop this country as President of Ghana. According to the MP, tourism will give Ghana more money than we get from gold, oil, etc. He cited the Year of Return as an example to support his point

Fire any reckless or corrupt appointee

“Whether you are a minister, grandmother, grandfather, when you make a mistake i will fire you. Favouritism and nepotism will cease”.

Interest rate must be low

He noted that the interest rates in Ghana are ridiculous and no business will succeed under such high-interest rates. “However we are going to make interest rates attractive to businesses must be done”

Agriculture: Ghana needs large-scale farmers. Technology: We can not do away with technology.

Mr. Agyapong also said a 4-year mandate is enough to carry out his 5 major ideas as President of Ghana.