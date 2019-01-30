The two legislators before parliamentary proceedings started on Wednesday hurled insults at each other on the floor of the house.

They had to be physically restrained by colleague MPs from attacking and assaulting each other as Agyapong threatened to deal with Muntaka Mubarak.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the two MPs were seen in a heated verbal exchanges in Twi amidst threats.

Kennedy Agyapong vowed to make Muntaka uncomfortable in Ghana.

Muntaka used unprintable words on Kennedy Agyapong. He said "Wo ye aboa-ba, gyimi gyimii".

Muntaka wants the Assin Central to be charged for inciting violence against the murdered Tiger Eye PI journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Muntaka, who is also the Minority Chief Whip, said Kennedy Agyapong incitement of violence against the Tiger Eye PI journalist was in contempt of parliament.

"I made this complaint of contempt of parliament against my own colleague for the embarrassment and uncalled for comments and incitement of the public against a member of the public that unfortunately led to the death of the gentleman", he said.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was part of the investigative team of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI that uncovered the massive corruption at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) last year.

