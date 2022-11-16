RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

You can't come here and teach me how to do my work — Ablakwa tells Gabby

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has engaged in heated exchanges with counsel for the Finance Minister, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Gabby Otchere-Darko
Ofori-Atta was not due to appear before the committee, but he showed up at the hearing in the company of his lawyer, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko to apprise himself of the arguments being put up by the proponents of the censure motion to allow him to defend himself properly.

Recommended articles

During the sitting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Otchere-Darko had sought to advise Ablakwa to reserve some of his comments for a press conference and not the committee sittings, but the MP asked Gabby not to attempt to teach him his job.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
He said "You can't come here and teach me how to do my work... you can't come here and throw your weight about. This is Parliament, you can't tell me what to do, you are not the chairman so don't tell me what to do."

Otchere Darko unhappy with the list of documents being tendered by the proponents of the motion intervened and said per Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution, since the hearing was a quasi-judicial process, his client deserved a fair hearing.

He said in the event matters did not go well at the hearing, the minister faced potentially the severest punishment a minister could get — removal from office.

Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa
There have been public calls for the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta, with his critics citing him as responsible for Ghana’s current economic challenges.

In a recent press conference, NPP members in parliament demanded the minister's dismissal, claiming that doing so would help restore confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
