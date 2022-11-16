You can't come here and teach me how to do my work — Ablakwa tells Gabby

During the sitting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Otchere-Darko had sought to advise Ablakwa to reserve some of his comments for a press conference and not the committee sittings, but the MP asked Gabby not to attempt to teach him his job.

He said "You can't come here and teach me how to do my work... you can't come here and throw your weight about. This is Parliament, you can't tell me what to do, you are not the chairman so don't tell me what to do."

Otchere Darko unhappy with the list of documents being tendered by the proponents of the motion intervened and said per Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution, since the hearing was a quasi-judicial process, his client deserved a fair hearing.

He said in the event matters did not go well at the hearing, the minister faced potentially the severest punishment a minister could get — removal from office.

There have been public calls for the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta, with his critics citing him as responsible for Ghana’s current economic challenges.