The first time a player quit the senior national was in 2011. And it was Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Pulse Sports presents three players who retired and then returned or rescinded their decision to play again for Ghana.

Kevin Prince Boateng in 2011

Kevin was the first player to announce a retirement from the national team in 2011. In a letter sent to the then GFA, Kevin said he was retiring because “the physical demands of playing for both club and country at high levels are taking a toll on his health.”

He however, came back in 2013 after a meeting with coach Kwesi Appiah. The 32-year-old is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan in 2012

The Black Stars striker has resigned and rescinded his decision twice. Asamoah Gyan called it quit in 2012 after he was abused by a section of Ghanaians for missing a spot kick.

He returned after five months after an intervention by then Ghana President John Atta Mills.

And only on Monday, May 20, 2019, Asamoah Gyan resigned again because coach Kwesi Appiah failed to name him as the captain of the Black Stars. He rescinded his decision after President Akufo-Addo intervention two days later.

Ayew brothers in 2013

Andre and his younger brother Jordan Ayew retired from international duty. In an official letter, they said their break was aimed at rejuvenating themselves for future roles with the team. But it is believed they had disagreements with coach Kwesi Appiah.

Andre and Jordan Ayew ended their international exile after meeting with President John Mahama.