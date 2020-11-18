Akrobeto mentioned English names of Premier league clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, etc wrongly and the way and manner in which he did it is hilarious enough to relief a person from any stress.

Akrobeto, 58 has a weekly Tv show on UTV dubbed 'Real News', during which he presents trending news in Ghana and across the globe.

During the sports segment on the show Akwasi Boadi pronounced the names of the clubs in the English Premier League, which is rated the most exciting league in the world, differently from the correct way of mentioning them.