AFCON winner Abdul Razak kicks against Otto Addo’s appointment as Ghana coach

Addo has been linked with a return, having previously coached the Black Stars during the Qatar 2022 World Cup before stepping down after the tournament.

“If the FA already intended to appoint Otto Addo, there would have been no need to open applications for the Black Stars coaching job. They treat the Black Stars’ coaching position with disdain,” Abdul Razak told Akoma FM, as quoted by Adomonline.

“The value of the Black Stars coaching job has diminished, and everything points to the FA pursuing personal interests rather than the well-being of Ghanaians.

“Choosing Otto Addo as Black Stars coach would be the most ineffective decision this FA has made. We should take the time to select the best candidates available. Otto Addo led us to the World Cup, but nothing substantial came of it, so why him again?”

Ghana are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the Black Stars’ disappointing showing at the 2023 AFCON.

The Black Stars were unable to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament after finishing behind both Cape Verde and Egypt in Group B.

Hughton’s side failed to win a single game at the tournament, with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique sealing their fate.

The team’s disappointing exit led to the axing of Hughton and the disbandment of the Black Stars’ entire technical staff.