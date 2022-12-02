'Me and my family see our future in Germany' - Black Stars coach Otto Addo resigns after the World Cup elimination

Pulse Nigeria

Otto Addo who led Ghana in their play-off games against Nigeria to qualify for the biggest international football tournament said following the defeat in what was dubbed a revenge game for the 2010 hand ball incident with Luis Suarez in South Africa:

“As I said before, I have an assistant role. It was clear that I will stop after the World Cup.

“I always said if we qualified for the World Cup I'd resign afterwards, even if we were world champions. Me and my family see our future in Germany.”