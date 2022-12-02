The Black Stars who were defeated in their last group game against Uruguay by two goals to nil bowed out of the competition recording two defeats and one win in three games.
'Me and my family see our future in Germany' - Black Stars coach Otto Addo resigns after the World Cup elimination
Coach of the senior national team of Ghana, Otto Addo has resigned following Ghana’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.
Otto Addo who led Ghana in their play-off games against Nigeria to qualify for the biggest international football tournament said following the defeat in what was dubbed a revenge game for the 2010 hand ball incident with Luis Suarez in South Africa:
“As I said before, I have an assistant role. It was clear that I will stop after the World Cup.
“I always said if we qualified for the World Cup I'd resign afterwards, even if we were world champions. Me and my family see our future in Germany.”
Ghana played Portugal in their first game of the tournament where the Black Stars lost by three goals to two. The team went on to beat South Korea by three goals to two before being eliminated from the competition following their 2-0 defeat against Uruguay.
