Chris Hughton: Ghana will need a bit of luck at World Cup

Otto Addo’s side will, therefore, be heading to Qatar as underdogs as they aim to qualify out of Group H.

Hughton said he has no doubt that the team will give its all during the World Cup, but noted that they’ll need a bit of luck to excel.

“One thing I’m confident of is the work Otto and the technical staff have put in. This team will be very well prepared and the players will give everything,” the former Nottingham Forest manager told Daily Mail.

“We will have to play well and we’ll need a bit of luck. But we’ve seen in past tournaments that anything is possible for a country like ours.”

In June, Hughton opened up on his specific role in the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup.

The 63-year-old was named technical advisor ahead of the two-legged World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March – a game Ghana edged their rivals on away goals.

The former Newcastle United manager said he only observed training against Nigeria but will be more involved during the World Cup.

He noted that although Otto Addo will have the final say, he will be involved in tactics and team selection.

“I was involved against Nigeria but only really watched training. I will be more on the grass this time,” Hughton is quoted as saying.

“Tactics and selection are one thing but there are other issues such as media work. I can help to take some of the pressure off with those things. I will be involved with the coach on tactics and the team we pick but he will have the final say.”

Hughton was born in the UK to an Irish mother but has Ghanaian roots due to his father being a Ghanaian.

He is a very experienced manager, having managed several clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham, Newcastle United and West Ham.