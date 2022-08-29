RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Dr UN planning new award for Black Stars’ World Cup campaign

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kwame Fordjour, the organiser of the infamous Global Blueprint Excellence Award, has revealed plans to create another award scheme for Ghana’s 2022 World Cup campaign.

According to him, the new award will be known as the ‘Ghana for gold’ award and will be aimed at whipping up support for the Black Stars.

Fordjour, who has come to be known as Dr. UN, said this during an interview on Deloris Frimpong Manso’s Delay Show.

"The ‘Ghana Go for Gold’ award I will be organizing this year is to help push the Black Stars to go for Gold in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” he said.

“A song has even been composed by me for Queen Elizabeth to honour her.”

Fordjour came under the spotlight two years ago after organising an award event to reward celebrities in the country.

The awards ceremony came off at the Alisa Hotel on August 28, 2020, with persons from diverse backgrounds being awarded.

The likes of Sarkodie, D Black, Berla Mundi, Jonnie Hughes and Nathaniel Attoh were among the recipients of the fake ‘UN Kofi Annan’ awards.

However, it was later uncovered that the awards scheme was fraudulent and only used the UN’s name to con its awardees.

The United Nations (UN) office in Ghana also said it had no affiliation with the organisers and dissociated itself from the entire event.

Asked if he is fake on the Delay Show, Dr. UN denied it, insisting he has ties to people in higher places.

"I'm not fake and I don't do scam Delay. We are all in Ghana and you have seen the kind of people I have awarded, do you still call me a scam?" he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

