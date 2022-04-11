Eddie Nketiah: England U21s all-time top scorer nears nationality switch to Ghana

The talented forward has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with attempts made to get him to commit to the Black Stars.

Nketiah, who is England’s all-time top scorer at U21 level with 16 goals, is said to be open to playing for Ghana, having never been capped by the Three Lions.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Arsenal striker believes he has a better chance of featuring at the World Cup with Ghana than with England.

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is also nearing a nationality switch after successfully acquiring a Ghanaian passport.

Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

There have been talks of a possible nationality switch for the Chelsea winger, who has already played three times for England.

Despite last featuring for the Three Lions in 2019, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in late 2022.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played for England in three years and rejected a call-up after being relegated to the country’s U-21s last year.

The latest development, though, is that Hudson-Odoi has acquired a Ghanaian passport and is open to switching nationality to play for Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi spent some time in Ghana last summer and took steps to fraternise with the locals and meet some key people.

In a February interview, following Chelsea’s triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup final, he addressed his international future.