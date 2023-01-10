GFA says over 60 coaches have applied for Black Stars job

The Black Stars have been without a coach since Otto Addo stepped down from his post after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Addo was the man in charge when Ghana exited the World Cup at the group stages after winning just a single game.

His resignation has seen the GFA begin a search for the next coach of the national team, with several names being linked to the job.

Asante Twum, however, stated that the FA is likely to name a new coach before Ghana’s next assignments in March.

Pulse Ghana

“I can say over 60 coaches have applied for the Black Stars coaching job and those coaches are European and South American coaches,” he told Asempa FM.

“From what I know, no Ghanaian coach has applied for the job. The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars is not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that.

“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month.”