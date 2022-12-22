Ghana moves slightly up to 58th in latest FIFA world ranking

Ghana’s campaign in the World Cup, however, turned out to be disappointing after they exited the tournament at the group stages.

Paired in the same group with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay, the West Africans only won one game.

Otto Addo’s side managed to win against South Korea but lost to Portugal and Uruguay, as they finished bottom of the group.

The Black Stars’ performance in Qatar seems to have improved their position on the FIFA world ranking.

They are now ranked 58th in the world, which means Ghana is still outside the top 10 teams on the continent.

Meanwhile, Morocco, which reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, are highest-ranked African team, having moved up to 11th.

Senegal are also ranked 19th, while Tunisia, Cameroon and Nigeria are ranked 30th, 33rd and 35th respectively.