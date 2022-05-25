WAFU U-17 Cup: Several players dropped from Ghana squad after failing MRI test

The Graphic Sports, however, reports that the hosts are under pressure to raise a team after some players failed the MRI test.

The state media cited a source as saying an emergency justifier was organised last Friday to recruit new players as a result of some players who were grade six.

The report said Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s preparation for the tournament was disrupted after team physician, Dr Prince Pambo, raised issues with some results of the MRI tests.

A CAF official was called in to supervise another MRI test, after which Dr. Pambo’s result was confirmed, hence the decision to axe the affected players from camp.

“From what I have seen, we are not going to be the only country to be affected. I saw Togo's squad and the boys that they are lining up look much older than the Ghanaians, so I am sure they will all be affected,” the source is quoted as saying.

A separate report by Ghanasoccernet said over 20 Starlets failed the MRI test and have, therefore, been dropped from the squad.

Meanwhile, the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations is expected to be keenly contested, with a slot in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations up for grabs.

The MRI failures follow reports that five players of Ghana’s U-17 women’s national team have been accused of being overaged.

The suspicions were raised by Morocco, who believe some members of the Black Maidens team that played against them in the qualifiers for the U-17 Women’s World Cup were above the specified age limit.

The Maidens took a giant step towards qualifying for the World Cup after beating Morocco 2-0 in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers last Friday.

Ghana completely dominated their North African opponents, with goals from Stella Nyamekye and Nancy Amoh sealing an important home victory.