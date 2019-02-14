Asamoah Gyan at the latter part of last year requested for a DNA paternity test of his three children with Gify Gyan, after he demanded for annulment of their marriage.

READ MORE: Here is the results of the DNA Paternity test of Asamoah Gyan’s children

The travel documents of the embattled wife of Asamoah Gyan were reportedly seized by Baffour Gyan, the senior brother of the Black Stars skipper, but the matter was resolved after the East Legon Police Station declared him wanted.

Gifty Gyan said that she would be vindicated by the DNA paternity test.

And after the result of the DNA paternity had proven that Asamoah Gyan is the biological father of his three sons with Gifty, Delay took to social media to congratulate Gifty.

Gifty Gyan who has been vindicated and saved from so much disgrace quickly commented with a thank you Emoji.

Gyan through his lawyer Mr Edwin Kusi Appiah in November last year stated he was annulling the marriage.

“Our client has noted the level of misinformation as well as the veiled and sometimes open attempt to discredit him, his family and or his friends and therefore we write for and on behalf of Mr Asamoah Gyan on matters that have come to his attention because they have been largely publicized and talked about within the media space across the country.” the statement read

“Our client has no interest in discussing his marriage in public but the only correction he wishes to make on the foregoing is that the process that is ongoing at an Accra High Court is not a petition for divorce but an annulment process.” it added