3 potential destinations for Aaron Wan-Bissaka after being exiled by new Manchester United boss Ten Hag

Wan-Bissaka has seen limited game time lately with interim boss, Ralf Rangnick preferring Portuguese right back, Diogo Dalot in that position.

And even though Rangnick’s United reign is one game away from its end, it appears the incoming Ten Hag shares the same views on the usefulness of Wan-Bissaka.

The 24-year old defender now has to actively search for a new club this summer either permanently or on loan and here are the more likely destinations for Wan-Bissaka.

EVERTON

If the Toffees survive relegation this season, they could use a player of Wan-Bissaka’s quality in right back where they only have the aging Seamus Coleman in that position.

Everton have been known to target high-profile players in recent years and Wan-Bissaka could be the latest in that line.

It is unlikely that a another top six club would want Wan-Bissaka though as they all have better options than him right now which means he would have to drop out of European football if he wants to stay in England.

The English right back could go on an initial loan deal with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the deal.

NEWCASTLE

Newly-affluent Newcastle have guaranteed themselves another go at the Premier League this season and will approach their first big summer with all the money to spend.

Wan-Bissaka’s sudden availability could tempt Eddie Howe in a bid to provide some competition for Kieran Trippier.

The deal would make sense even more to provide diversity because Wan-Bissaka is a defensive full-back in contrast to the offensive-minded Trippier.

ATLETICO MADRID

Manchester United paid €55 million to sign Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace three years ago specifically because of his elite tackling abilities.

And now that United are choosing to move forward in a more offensive approach, Wan-Bissaka could be heading to a team where his defensive talents are not only appreciated but needed.