This is part of a number of measures taken by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to ensure that games are played in the safest possible way. According to CAF, games have to be played under strict conditions to ensure that players, referees and officials are protected from the corona virus pandemic.

The guidance outlines the processes that will need to be in place, before games are played. As a result, players, technical team members, essential service providers and ball boys will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 tests before the match.

Members of the media are also being reminded that there shall be strict adherence to the protocols during and after the match. Journalists who intend to run live commentary shall observe social distancing during the match.

There will be no post-match press conference, Mixed Zone and Flash photo opportunities as only the photographers of the two teams will be granted access. But the Communications team will conduct a virtual post-match press conference via the official facebook page of the Ghana Football Association.

Again, the public should take note that the game will be broadcasted live on Television.

Ghana will lock horns with Sudan on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in a match-day three fixture scheduled for 16:00GMT at the Cape Coast stadium.

Meanwhile, Ghana has been hit by injuries and other medical conditions ahead of this clash, so CK Akonnor has invited seven new players to the team.

The players include Andrew Kyere Yiadom (Reading FC), Majeed Ashimeru (Red Bull Salzburg), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Keyserispor), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor) and Clifford Aboagye (Tijuana FC).

The rest are Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold SC) and Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko SC)

Below are the players who were initially invited for the clash:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina), Djiku Alexander (Strasbourg FC), John Boye (FC Metz), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

Midfielders: Partey Thomas (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC)

Forwards/Wingers:

Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Jamie Leweling (Greuther Furth), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace)

The Black Stars began camping in Accra on Monday, November 09, ahead of the game on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Credit: Ghanafa.org