I was stripped of my FIFA badge due to pregnancy - Referee Theresa Bremansu

However, she has been off the scene for some time, leading to questions over whether she prematurely retired.

Addressing her absence in an interview with Connect FM to mark International Women’s Day, she disclosed that her FIFA badge was taken from her when she got pregnant.

Pulse Ghana

She explained that all attempts to get an explanation have proved futile, adding that she suspects the decision was planned.

“I’m no more a FIFA Referee because I went to give birth and was stripped of my badge without any explanation,” Bremansu said.

“It is in our laws that if you are a female referee and you fall sick or get pregnant, the badge will be there and be given to you back after passing your fitness test.

“Nobody has called me to tell me anything about it and I have tried calling severally to ask but to no avail. I think it was a planned thing.”

In 2020, the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee (FSC) backed two sets of landmark reforms to strengthen the protection of female players.

The reforms established new global minimum standards for female players, particularly in relation to maternity.

The new rules include mandatory maternity leave of at least 14 weeks, at a minimum of two-thirds of the player’s contracted salary.