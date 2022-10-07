‘I’m a lawyer, there’s more to life than football’ – Kwesi Nyantakyi on his 15-year ban

In 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Pulse Ghana

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, although he was later granted bail with some sureties.

Two years ago, his lifetime ban was reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"I have taken a backseat. I don't know when am returning to football. I have not done anything about the 15 years ban," Nyantakyi told KINGS TVGH SPORTS.

"Let's put football behind us. There is more to life than football. I am a lawyer. I didn't learn football in school. It's just a past-time. I have too many things doing at the moment.