'No need to stay in Ghana when players can make more money abroad' – Charles Taylor

Taylor was reacting to the poor remuneration of footballers in the Ghana Premier League, which usually leads to a mass exodus.

Pulse Ghana

"If after training, the top player in a Premier League club has to walk by the roadside while the Team Manager of that team drives past him, how do you convince this player from leaving when he has a deal in Tunisia?” he told Angel FM.

"You're a player in Ghana with your name on radio, TV and in the newspapers. Everyone knows you're a top player but when your mum is sick, you can't help, your wife needs money, you don't have, so what's the use of staying here when another country can change your life.”

Taylor was one of the best players in the Ghanaian league in the 2000s, having played for both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The 40-year-old was part of the Hearts side that won a historic treble in 2000 and also won the league with Kotoko in 2003.

Despite never playing in Europe, the former winger had stints in Tunisia and Nigeria, where he lined up for Etoile du Sahel and Enugu Rangers, respectively.

Taylor has never been shy of making bold statements, having recently advised Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi to snub Ghana.

“If Odoi is listening to me, I will advise him not to think of playing for the Black Stars,” he said in June.

“He should continue playing for England even if it is under 100, he should play for them than to play for the Black Stars. Ghana is ending career.”