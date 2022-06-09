RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Spain-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams visit traditional home in Ghana

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Brothers Inaki and Nico Williams have taken steps to connect with their roots after visiting their traditional home in Ghana.

The Spain-born duo arrived in the country on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and were welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by their mother.

The official reason given for their visit is that they are in Ghana to enjoy the holidays following what was a long season in La Liga.

On Wednesday, the brothers visited their traditional home, where they fraternised with some members of their extended family.

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, the Williams brothers are seen in the company of two elderly relatives.

Despite both footballers being born in Spain, they are still eligible to play for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Williams brothers were born to Ghanaian parents who emigrated to the European nation over two decades ago.

According to a report by 3news, Inaki and Nico will hold a meeting with the management of the Black Stars to discuss a possible nationality switch.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been trying to get the pair to ditch Spain for Ghana and it appears a breakthrough is nigh.

Reports suggest Inaki is already on the verge of becoming a Ghana international, while processes have begun on Nico’s nationality switch as well.

Should everything go according to plan, the Williams brothers will represent the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest.

