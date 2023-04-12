Nana Oduro Sarfo said being a legend is not enough and called on ex-footballers to acquire the necessary certificates to make them candidates for leadership positions.
Stephen Appiah must get educated if he wants leadership role – GFA Exco member
An Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has advised Stephen Appiah to acquire academic knowledge if he wants a leadership role in the country’s football.
Recommended articles
He cited Samuel Eto’o rise to Cameroon’s FA Presidency as the perfect example of how former footballers can make the leap.
“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest,” Oduro Sarfo told Onua FM.
“If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates.”
His comments follow Appiah’s recent statement that suggested there was a deliberate attempt to keep former players from occupying administrative roles.
The former Black Stars captain noted that many of his former colleagues have been sidelined and are not being allowed to bring their knowledge to the fore.
“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak,” he said on Sompa FM.
“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.
“I hope that one day, not me Stephen Appiah necessarily, but I hope one day; one of us will get to lead and we will all support.”
Appiah called time on his football career in 2012, having served as Ghana’s skipper when the country qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.
More from category
-
Mane punched teammate Sane and left him bleeding after Man City defeat
-
Stephen Appiah must get educated if he wants leadership role – GFA Exco member
-
Mohammed Kudus: I’ll one day be African Footballer of the Year