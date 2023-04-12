Stephen Appiah must get educated if he wants leadership role – GFA Exco member

He cited Samuel Eto’o rise to Cameroon’s FA Presidency as the perfect example of how former footballers can make the leap.

“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest,” Oduro Sarfo told Onua FM.

“If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates.”

His comments follow Appiah’s recent statement that suggested there was a deliberate attempt to keep former players from occupying administrative roles.

The former Black Stars captain noted that many of his former colleagues have been sidelined and are not being allowed to bring their knowledge to the fore.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak,” he said on Sompa FM.

“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.

“I hope that one day, not me Stephen Appiah necessarily, but I hope one day; one of us will get to lead and we will all support.”