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Police arrest 13 suspected drug peddlers in major crackdown in Kumasi

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 19:23 - 25 June 2026
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Police arrest 13 suspected drug peddlers in major crackdown in Kumasi
The Ghana Police Service has arrested thirteen (13) suspected drug peddlers and recovered large quantities of suspected narcotic substances during a series of intelligence-led operations across the Kumasi Metropolis.
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The operations were carried out by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team (SOT) in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, according to a statement issued on 25 June 2026.

Police said the operations targeted locations identified through intelligence gathering as centres for the distribution and sale of narcotic substances.

One of the major operations was conducted at Asawase, where officers arrested 61-year-old Kwame Afriyie, popularly known as "Con Papa" or "American Man", who is believed to be a notorious drug peddler.

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According to the statement, a search conducted in his room and provision shop led to the recovery of thirty-three (33) and forty-eight (48) parcels respectively of compressed substances suspected to be cannabis.

A subsequent operation at Asafo resulted in the arrest of Kofi Acheampong, also known as "Mokobiley".

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Police said a search of his room uncovered three hundred and eleven (311) transparent rubber sachets containing dried leaves suspected to be narcotic substances, thirteen (13) compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be narcotics, ten (10) brown paper wraps containing black rock-like substances suspected to be narcotics, as well as quantities of restricted pharmaceutical products.

In a related operation at Krofrom, officers arrested Michael Owusu Agyeman, a 22-year-old National Service personnel, after finding fifteen (15) bottles of fruit juice suspected to have been laced with cannabis.

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List of Other Suspects Arrested

Police arrest 13 suspected drug peddlers in major crackdown in Kumasi
Police arrest 13 suspected drug peddlers in major crackdown in Kumasi

Police said further operations at Atonsu-Bokuro, Krofrom, Kenyase, Asokwa, Buokrom and Asafo BB led to the arrest of:

  1. Adamu Ibrahim, 44

  2. Stanley Boahene, 24

  3. Favour Emmanuel, 23

  4. Abubakar Sadick, 28

  5. Adwoa Serwaa Boamah, 36

  6. Paul Quagraine, 40

  7. Nana Kwasi Amo Peprah, 47

  8. Hamdiyah Ibrahim, 37

  9. Nicholas Adorku, 39

  10. Natson Yaaba, 31

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Suspected Drugs Recovered

Police arrest 13 suspected drug peddlers in major crackdown in Kumasi
Police arrest 13 suspected drug peddlers in major crackdown in Kumasi

The statement said exhibits recovered during the operations included compressed parcels of suspected cannabis, tramadol, ecstasy tablets, amphetamine tablets, suspected cocaine and other suspected controlled substances.

"All exhibits have been secured for forensic examination, while investigations continue to identify and apprehend other persons connected to the illicit drug trade," the Police said.

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According to the statement, all thirteen suspects have been arraigned before court and remanded into police custody pending their next court appearance.

The Police Service reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and abuse, urging the public to support law enforcement efforts with credible information.

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"The Ghana Police Service reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating the trafficking, peddling and abuse of narcotic drugs and urges the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by providing credible information on drug-related activities," the statement noted.

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Police also commended members of the IGP Special Operations Team and the Ashanti Regional Police Command for their role in the successful operation.

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