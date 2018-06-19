Shatta Wale reacts to actress Fella Makafui alleged sex-tape

news

Numerous reports on online portals of an alleged leaked sex tape of fast-rising Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui popped up yesterday and has been the talk of town.

Though management of the actress has come out to deny that the lady in the sex tape is not fella and have given some reasons to support their claim, the public still think otherwise.

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale has reacted to the story advising Fella Makafui to concentrate on her career and forget the negative stories been peddled about her in the public.

He took to social media to share in his thoughts.

“Sometimes we should just stop making these bloggers dirty this country with lies …Fela Makafui should just get her career going .we support her and love harmonious sympathy for humanity.Ghanaians please pay no attention to these kwak fame seekers..Actresses should stand up for this fight …it can be any of you women out there!!! Abore these bloggers ruff !!weh play dis ?