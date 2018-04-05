Home > Entertainment >

I contemplated suicide after adultery allegations – Josh Laryea


I contemplated suicide after adultery allegations – Josh Laryea reveals

According to Josh Laryea, he was so troubled that he contemplated taking his own life.

  Published:
Popular gospel musician Josh Laryea has revealed that he thought of committing suicide after he was accused of engaging in adulterous acts.

According to him, he was so troubled that he contemplated taking his own life.

The singer used to fellowship with the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) but was suspended after allegations of adultery were leveled against him.

The incident happened last year when the Church received reports citing Josh Laryea in a sexual misconduct case.

At the time, the gospel musician served as a pastor at the ICGC church, in addition to his ministration of the gospel.

However, he was suspended by the Disciplinary Committee of the Church Council following the scandalous allegations.

“Rev. Josh Laryea is being withdrawn from the pulpit and thereby the Doxa Temple with immediate effect. This is to allow the Committee carry out its work uninterrupted,” a statement from the Church Council read.

Speaking openly for the first time since the incident, Josh Laryea has revealed that he contemplated suicide after going through such tumult.

According to him, only the Grace of God kept him alive during the most trying time in his life.

“I may have gone mad, I may have been dead. At a point, I thought of suicide,” the singer said in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM on.

“In the midst of all the turbulence, God gave me comfort, God gave me strength and I believe strongly that it was not because I am a strong man, it’s not because I am a smart man, it’s not because I am loved by everybody but the Grace of God made the difference,” he added.

Josh Laryea is now the founder of the Charis International Church, which he heads after breaking away from the ICGC church.

