Some Akufo-Addo 'neighbors' defy orders to move out


Nima Flagstaff House Some Akufo-Addo 'neighbors' defy orders to move out

The few defiant ‘neighbours’ of the president have vowed to stay and continue with their business activities at the place.

Some traders and squatters around President Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence have defied the orders of the National Security to move out from the area.

The few defiant ‘neighbours’ of the president have vowed to stay and continue with their business activities at the place.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, some of the defiant neighbours were not part of the initial eviction directive. They added that they were informed to move elsewhere only last week and have received no compensation from the government.

One of the traders refusing to move said that some officials at the Flagstaff House brought him 500 Ghana cedis in a white envelope which he declined.

According to him, the money being offered him is an insult and disrespectful.

It is, however, not known if the state will forcefully evict the defiant traders.

Meanwhile, other traders and squatters around what is popularly referred to as the Nima Flagstaff House moved out on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The National Security is set to take over the land which is directly opposite the president’s House.

The traders say President Akufo-Addo did not fulfil his promise of not sacking them after he won the 2016 elections.

Even though most of the squatters have been compensated, they say the monies given them are not enough to settle at a new place and start business again.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

