Adjetey Annan, Lydia Forson, Aaron Adatsi, others mourn passing of actor Vincent McCauley

Lydia Forson took to Instagram to express her shock and sadness, stating, "Such sad news to wake up to. Never without a smile, always gracious and so so kind. Rest Well Vincent… 💔"

Elikem Kumordzie shared his grief, saying, "Damn 💔. This is heartbreaking. Very genuine guy from the Jump hey 😔. LIFE, the only thing guaranteed is Death. The f*cken irony 🤦🏽‍♀️"

Yvonne Okoro added her condolences, expressing, "Oh no.. So sad."

Mawuli Gavor shared his sorrow, saying, "Jesus 💔 Vincent may your soul Rest In Peace. You were a light to everyone around you."

Adjetey Annan, deeply affected by the loss, reminisced about their long-standing connection, "the tight hugs, the smile, the bulging eyes, the new words...we barely have recovered from losing Marlene ('Lois': your cousin in the series) and another member of the #thingswedoforlove family #vincentmacauley bids farewell,💔...not what we imagined beginning a new year...what deep pain! Rivals on set "Pusher & Max" since 1999 but cool guys off set. Thank you for being a part of the family and paying your dues well. Rest in perfect peace brother🙏"

YOLO star Aaron Adatsi posted broken hearts emojis under Adjetey Annan's post.

Some social media users have also been expressing their condolences over the passing of the actor.

Here are some posts from X.

Vincent McCauley's contributions to Ghana's movie industry were extensive, gracing the screens with his talent in productions such as "YOLO," "Games People Play," "Fortune Island," "Office Palava," "Living With Trisha: House of Secrets," and "The Idiot and I."

According to unconfirmed sources, the actor died of a brain tumor.