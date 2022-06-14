RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia Buari, Serwaa Amihere,3 other female celebs you didn't know had tattoos

Celebrities and influencers are known for celebrating their creativity through their music, fashion choices, acting skills, and even their tattoos.

Tattoos are no big deal anymore, our female celebrities have some good grasp and understanding of the tattoo culture as they have mastered the act of body ink in an attractive way that will make you want to get one.

As much as there are some female celebrities who perhaps publicly pride themselves with their tattoos by publicly flaunting it, there are certain big names that have managed to keep it on the down-low.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 Ghanaian celebrities with tattoos you probably dint know of.

1.Serwaa Amihere

Broadcast journalist and social media influencer, Serwaa Amihere is number one on our list.

2.Nadia Buari

Celebrated actress and movie producer, Nadia Buari, is a body ink lover although she doesn't flaunt hers often

3.Kafui Danku

Actress Kafui Danku is low key has great love for body ink arts.

4.Pascaline Edwards

Veteran actress Pascaline Edwards has a wild tattoo that will get you stunned.

5.Eazzy

