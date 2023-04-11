A stunning display of luxurious cars as Why Fynn marries Akufo-Addo's goddaughter [Watch]

The star-studded ceremony was attended by many politicians including the Chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and second lady, Samira Bawumia.

The colourful wedding ceremony, held at Kempinski Hotel, saw the groom and his groomsmen display wealth.

They arrived at the venue in a convoy of luxurious vehicles. Among the cars were a number of Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and others.

The wedding took over social media, hugely due to the lavish nature of the wedding, which had a fleet of luxury cars labeled ‘FYNNAD’ paraded and captured in videos and pictures.

Nadia Adongo Musah was appointed as the Deputy Director for the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President in February 2017.

She coordinated Meek Mill's visit to the Jubilee House in January which stirred controversy after a music video he shot was released.

‘Why Fynn’ on the other hand is a businessman who is known in the entertainment space as one of the leading supporters of Shatta Wale.

He has been a benefactor to the Dancehall musician on many occasions. One instance was when he met Shatta in traffic and sprayed cash on him.

His love for luxury cars is well-known on social media. As far back as 2019, he owned a Rolls Royce which was mistaken to belong to Reverend Obofour.