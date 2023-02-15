Akrobeto eulogizes Christian Atsu; says 'he sent money though we never met'

In the latest episode of ‘Real News’ show, hosted by Akrobeto, the TV star has revealed that he is also a beneficiary of Christian Atsu’s kind-heartedness. Akrobeto disclosed that the player once gifted him 800 euros though they never met in person before.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eulogising the Hatayspor player, Akrobeto said “I have seen Atsu on TV but never met him personally but he sent money through Kwaku Manu to give it to me. He said he enjoyed the Real News as it became a source of entertainment for him while in Europe".

"Kwaku Manu told him I’m his uncle and he asked him to give me the money to show appreciation for the work I do. Someone close to him also called to check if I had received the money. I expressed my gratitude to him," he recounted during the show.

According to Akrobeto, “I don’t know him but I was shocked by how showed love to me. Quite recently he helped to free some prisoners.

"We can all die at any time so work on your soul. It cannot be confirmed that he is alive or dead but imagine what he is going through. It is very painful. Let’s all pray for him and stop the unnecessary speculations," he added.

Atsu, who plays for the Turkish side, Hatayspor, has been reportedly trapped under the rubble after the February 6 earthquake that struck the southern part of the country and parts of Syria.

So far, the disaster is said to have claimed the lives of over 35,000 across the two countries with the death toll continuing to mount. Thousands have also been injured whiles rescue efforts continue in earnest to find more survivors who may be under the rubble.