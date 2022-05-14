He said the exposure of nudes is against the criminal offensive act, the cybercrime act, and the public decency act of the 1992 Constitution of the country.
Arrest Zionfelix for promoting nudes — Maurice Ampaw to police
Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has called on the Ghana Police administration to arrest Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah famed as Zionfelix for consistently sharing and promoting nudes on social media.
According to him, that kind of protestation is an attitude he attributed to the high indiscipline in the Ghanaian society leading to many uncultured practices.
"I don't understand why Zionfelix consistently interviews Abena Korkor when he knows that the lady has bipolar? I think he is always taking advantage of the lady in promoting nudity.
"Police must arrest him as soon as possible for him to stop all this nonsense," Maurice Ampaw said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
Watch the video below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh