The Ghanaian actress who marked her birthday yesterday couldn't contain how her fans and followers were celebrating her either by gifts or sweet wishes, and that has seen breaking down into tears to thank them.

Filming herself crying, she said "Today is my birthday and the love you guys have shown me is just overwhelming. I am not suppose to be crying but I just want to say thank you to everybody".

Benedicta Gafah shot to fame from Kumawood movie industry and became one of the popular showbiz faces Nana Appiah Mensah's Zylonfon Media signed on the creative arts company that pampered them juicy contracts.

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah

The photogenic actress is now a co-host on TV3's Music Music show and that has seen her fan base continuously growing. See her reaction in the video below over the 'too much' love she received on her birthday.