Black Sherif lookalike mobbed at Circle; also performs at a show (WATCH)

In the video that went viral, the unknown boy wowed social media users with his striking resemblance and similar mannerisms of the 'Kwaku The Traveller' singer. The yet-to-be-identified boy rattled a freestyle of Black Sherif's verse on Darkoo's 'Always' track.

In new videos sighted by pulse.com.gh, there's now another Black Sherif look-alike who was mobbed by fans at Circle. According to reports, his name is Emmanuel and lives in Madina within an area where his neighbours call him Blacko.

In a new video which was a staged prank, Madina Blacko for some reason passed through Circle's Tiptoe lane and caused traffic as onlookers mistook him for Black Sherif.

Madina Blacko has taken things to another level as was also captured on stage in another video that saw him performing Black Sherif's songs to a crowd at an event. The videos have since stirred a debate online.

"Impersonations are becoming too much in this country, hence the curb," a Twitter user wrote. Another said, "You guys should spoiling other people fame, this is really not good, if you are the fake just let people know, instead of claiming someone else glory, this is call scamming".