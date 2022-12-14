Black Sherif’s debut album “The Villain I Never Was” listed among The Fader 50 Best albums of 2022

The 20 year old new Ghanaian sensation’s album was among the likes of Bad Bunny ,Freddie Gibbs , Rachika Nayar , Jockstrap, Beyoncé and the likes .

Pulse Ghana

In the piece, “The 50 best albums of 2022”, The Fader writes of Black Sherif’s debut EP: “After the international success of “Kwaku The Traveller” and a string of unforgettable features, Konongo-born rapper Black Sherif was supposed to spend his summer playing at festivals across Europe.

“A creative spirit prevailed, though, and he was possessed by a desire to complete his debut album at home in Ghana. So, instead of euphoric performances throughout the world, he spent the rest of the year slinking across studios in Accra to finish his debut album, The Villain I Never Was.

“I left it all to finish this album because I wanted to give it my all,” he told THE FACE earlier this year. As achingly honest as it is insular, The Villain I Never Was is a coming-of-age epistle from the fast-rising rapper keen to make sense of and do away with the nihilistic public perception that his music has created.

“Oil In My Head” is accessorized with thumping basslines and skittering percussion, but its subtext is an urgent plea for peace of mind. On “Toxic Love City,” he sings that he fucked up by letting someone he loved realize their hold over him. These are the words of a 20-year-old navigating life, forming new memories, and exorcising his demons.”

Just a few days ago Audiomack, a global music streaming service that includes artists from all around the world, has released its list of the 50 finest albums of 2022.

Superstars like Wizkid, Beyonce, Daddy Yankee, The Weeknd, and other notable musicians’ albums were in the collection, which was mostly dominated by Afrobeats artistes from Nigeria.

Ghanaian new sensation Black Sherif’s album ‘The Villain I never was’, was the only Ghanaian album that was among the 50 finest albums of 2022 listed.