She said it is beautiful to see people who have gone under the knife to enlarge their breasts and buttocks.

Speaking on Nkonkonsa TV, the actress said the practice which is now prevalent in the entertainment industry is a sight to behold.

“When they enlarge their buttocks and breasts, it’s so beautiful. So, to me, those who desire it are the ones who do it. I hear it’s very expensive too. I’m personally afraid but for my fears, I would have done liposuction from my stomach and filled it up in my hip because I don’t have large hips.’’

However, she stressed she won’t attempt to undergo liposuction because she is afraid of its health complications.

“I’m afraid of the surgery. The aftereffects, what happens after 5 years, 10 years; do you know? You don’t know what will happen. That’s why I will think deeply about those things before I make any decision. Most of the time, the ‘I don’t care’ people can do it. If she dies today, she doesn’t care but for me, I think about my daughter, my family and all that. So, if I will do something like that, the courage will be big”, she said.

Watch the full interview below