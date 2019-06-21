The musician’s “divine healing water” comes in white and red, and in a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Brother Sammy demonstrates how powerful the water is, as he emphatically mentioned that it can also cure HIV/AIDS, Diabetes, Asthma and other sicknesses.

According to the Ghanaian Gospel Singer, the water his unique creation by the help of God and it can’t be found in any part of the world. In the video, he demonstrated how his divine water can neutralize poisonous substances from one’s system.

“DDT that is supposed to kill you, within two minutes, it is able to cleanse it from your system, the same way it will flush out HIV from your system” he said it Twi, Watch the video below to hear more from Brother Sammy about his miraculous Divine Water which can also cure cancer.