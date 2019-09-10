An upcoming celebrity talk show called “Business of Entertainment” (or BOE in short), however, promises to take a new tangent, according to host, Kisa Gbekle.

The actress-turned-television host announced the new show through her social media pages a few months ago.

The first episode which premieres on GHOne TV on Saturday, September 14, will be the actress’ major television gig since venturing into show business.

According to the “Once Upon a Family” actress, the focus of the show is to, “educate, motivate and teach the youth how to become successful in the entertainment industry and discuss a bit about our stars.”

Kisa, a former musician, revealed that her show won’t follow the substandard talk shows in Ghana.

She told Pulse.com.gh on Tuesday, September 10, that: “It’s not the regular show that talks about ‘who are you dating and all the dirty talks’ is strictly business, education and motivation.”

“This show will enlighten the youth who want to venture into entertainment. I believe a lot of people look up to successful people,” she stated. “'Business of Entertainment" will offer them the opportunity to listen to their role models on how they made it, and practical knowledge on how they make money despite the challenges.”

Kisa Gbekle divulged that the first season will feature 13 prominent Ghanaian showbiz personalities including Shatta Wale, Reggie Rockstone, Martha Ankomah, Afia Schwarzenegger, Prince David Osei, Adjetey Anang, Ameyaw Debrah, Pascal Amanfo, Abdul Salam Mumuni and D-Black