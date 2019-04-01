This comes after a recent fallout between the two, according to Attractive Mustapha.

Mr Yeboah, an Accra-based businessman, dragged the controversial songstress to court after an alleged scuffle ensued and failure (on both sides) to patch things up.

He reportedly asked the “Afunumba” hitmaker to surrender all his properties in her possession after weeks of unreturned phone calls and in addition served her a writ.

In the 19 charges writ, the plaintiff explained that based on the relationship between him and Cecelia Marfo, he decided to help her become successful in her career.

It further stated that Mr Yeboah bought a brand new vehicle to promote and enhance the work of the gospel artiste’s ministry.

He added that he acquired 283 acres of land at Afienya which he registered it in Evangelist Cecilia Marfo’s name and fenced it.

As a result of the accusations and the sour relationship between them, he demanded that all his properties be returned to him.