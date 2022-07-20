This follows reports that the two social media commentators have been evading court service.

The NPP Ashanti Regional chairman is suing Afia, A Plus United Television Ghana, Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh, Nana Ama McBrown, and Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic) for contempt after their discussion about him on United Showbiz.

Lawyer of the plaintiff, Maurice Ampaw, among others stated that “…the 4th Respondent was given the platform by the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents with the support of the 5th and 6th Respondents, as well as other panel members to discuss the 4th Respondent’s alleged sexual relationship with the Applicant, which is a subject matter for determination by the Court and it is subjudice.”

Though the ex parte motion was filed on July 14, 2022, the 4th and 5th Respondents respectively being Afia Schwarzenegger and A Plus, have not been served in person, hence the decision to be served via the dailies.

Order for substituted service signed by (sgd) Sebastian A. Agbo, Registrar at the High Court and served on page 30 of the July 20, 2022 edition of the Daily Graphic newspaper read:

UPON READING the affidavit of MAURICE KWABENA AMPAW of H/No. 775/2, Abiba Lane, Accra, in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana, filed on the 18th day of June, 2022, in support of Motion Ex-Parte for an Order for Substituted Service.

AND UPON JULIUS ACKAH, ESQ., for MAURICE KWABENA AMPAW ESQ., Counsel for and on behalf of Applicant herein;

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the 4th and 5th Respondents be served with the Contempt Application by Substituted Service.

a) By posting copies of the processes on the High Court’s Notice Board, Tema.

b) By posting copies of the publication once in the National Daily Graphic News.