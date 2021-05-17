RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chief Imam looks exhausted; people around him should minimise visits - Radio host (WATCH)

Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo has called on the people around the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, to minimise visits because he looks exhausted.

Nana Agradaa and Chief Imam
Nana Agradaa and Chief Imam Pulse Ghana

The Accra FM radio presenter made this statement after observing that people usually storm the Chief Imam's home just to take photos for social media.

According to Nana Romeo, the Chief Imam is growing old and due to his health, he should get some quiet time for himself.

“People visit Chief Imam to take pictures every day,” he said on his show over the weekend. “If you want to know the public figure whose photos are all over social media, it's Chief Imam. It's about time people around Chief Imam should minimise visits.”

He said photos taken with the Chief Imam is becoming rampant and that a regulation should be put in place to ensure that visits to him are limited.

“He [Chief Imam] looks exhausted but he has to force it. The people around Chief Imam should put in place measures to regulate visits. He needs rest. He sometimes needs to be alone because the pictures are too much,” he added.

Watch Nana Romeo call on people around the Chief Imam to regulate visits.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

