Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late Bernard Nyarko's caretaker drops secrets about his death (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The caretaker of the late Bernard Nyarko who was with him before he died has broken her silence on the cause of his death, calling for the arrest of one doctor Nartey.

The Ghanaian actor and comedian who later became a full-time preacher died on May 2, 2020, to the shock of his fans and the nation at large.

He was reported to have been ill for some time before his demise but rumours were rife that his death was not natural. Some family members reportedly accused his caretaker of having a hand in the death of their loved one.

Meanwhile, over a year after the demise of the man commonly known in show business as Bishop Bernard Nyarko, the woman has decided to tell her side of the story.

According to the woman who simply identified herself as Mama Yaa, she is not related to Bernard Nyarko and his family in any way but she chose to take care of him when he was ill and needed attention.

She revealed that she was only the late actor’s fan and had the opportunity to speak with him on the phone one day and then they became friends.

While speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on SammyKay Media, a YouTube channel, Mama Yaa called for the arrest of one Dr. Nartey, a herbal medicine practitioner at Tema Community 8, who she said should be questioned over Bernard Nyarko’s death.

The emotional woman recounted how the late actor was surgically operated upon at Kumasi but his family did not wait for the wound to heal before they rushed him through the long distance to the said Dr. Nartey in Tema for treatment.

She further alleged that the herbal medicine practitioner used a razor blade to cut the thread with which the actor’s wound was stitched, an act she said endangered his shaky life.

She said as if that was not heart-stopping enough, Dr. Nartey went further to administer some herbal concoctions to Bernard Nyarko using Bentua, a local name for rectal syringe otherwise called “enema anal poire with canula”.

In her view, the treatment of the actor by the ‘doctor’ was characterized by unprofessionalism and drug abuse.

Out of pain and feeling of betrayal, she cautioned the late actor’s family to cease accusing her wrongly if they cannot appreciate the sacrifices she made for their relative whom she knew from nowhere and had no relationship with.

