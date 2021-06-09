According to the mental health advocate who is vocal about her struggle with bipolar disorder, she allowed Eugene to go down on her but she never agreed for them to have further intercourse.

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah Pulse Ghana

"Every time you are at work, your office is at Achimota, I live almost at Ashalebotwe, you almost literally begging me every day to come and eat my p*ssy out ... you are always begging me and forgotten that I have proof," Abena said

Her comments come as a reaction to Eugene showing a chat between them to radio host, Kwesi Aboakye, to read on Peace FM. According to her, the act made it look like she lied about her oral sex with Eugene

Abena Korkor exposes Eugene Safo begging to lick her Pulse Ghana

Abena Korkor exposes Eugene Safo begging to lick her Pulse Ghana

As such, Abena Korkor dropped screenshots of their chats to shame Eugene whilst also alleging that the blogger also disrespected his wife when he told her that "it is you Abena Korkor that I had wanted to marry".

Commenting on the saga, Counsellor Lutterodt whilst speaking on Peace FM said "for a man who can go and lick a woman and not have penetrative sex with her, then we have to congratulate him".