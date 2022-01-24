'Fallen' Shatta Wale professes love for new girlfriend again with 'kiss on boat' shot

He shared lovey-dovey videos of himself with a lady he has been with. He kissed her in some of the videos and introduced her as his 'baby'. "Don't blame me am in love, you see am for your eyes," he captioned one of his posts.

The couple is vacationing at a riverside resort outside Accra. Apart from their kissing and lovey-dovey videos flooding social media, Shatta Wale has dropped a fresh cruising loved-up photo with his new lover identified as Elfreda.