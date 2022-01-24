Years after his relationship with Shatta Michy collapsed, the 'Kakai' singer has admitted to falling in love again. Shatta Wale introduced his new lover a few days ago after he joined Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui, for a vacation.
'Fallen' Shatta Wale professes love for new girlfriend again with 'kiss on boat' shot
Almighty Shatta Wale has fallen flat in love and at this point, not even a bulldozer can lift him up.
He shared lovey-dovey videos of himself with a lady he has been with. He kissed her in some of the videos and introduced her as his 'baby'. "Don't blame me am in love, you see am for your eyes," he captioned one of his posts.
The couple is vacationing at a riverside resort outside Accra. Apart from their kissing and lovey-dovey videos flooding social media, Shatta Wale has dropped a fresh cruising loved-up photo with his new lover identified as Elfreda.
His post below that has been shared across his social media pages came with a caption that says "who’s that lucky girl. So happy I met you my love. The queen for my future. Zaddy is here mami. Just enjoy this beautiful life God is giving us".
