Someone like Ras Kuuku believes that the solution to Ghana's problems right now lies in the head of a rasta man. According to the reggae act, he is therefore praying for a Rastafarian president for Ghana.
Ghana needs Rastafarian President to save the country - Ras Kuuku
Ghana has had afro, grey and bald Presidents yet many are convinced the country is lagging behind when it comes to development and economic growth.
Speaking about galamsey other challenges in the country, Ras Kuuku during an interview with CTV said “the system is changed. The whites come into our country, dig our lands for resources and use it to develop their countries".
He continued that "now we have to work with them and share the profits. Maybe at 50-50 per cent or 60-40 per cent because we are directly affected by their actions".
In a report by Ghanaweb, Ras Kuuku has been reported to have said that "at the moment, Ghana needs a Rastafarian to save the country, and as such, it is his wish that a Rastafarian rule as the president of Ghana".
During the interview on Accra FM, Ras Kuuku also opened up about once smoking cigarettes but says he stopped when he was in High School.
“Personally, I have stopped smoking jot. I used to smoke it during my secondary school days but when I realized its side effects, I stopped talking about taking it. Cigarette spoils the voice. Anyone who smokes a cigarette has a cracked or broken voice,” he said.
