Ghana needs Rastafarian President to save the country - Ras Kuuku

Speaking about galamsey other challenges in the country, Ras Kuuku during an interview with CTV said “the system is changed. The whites come into our country, dig our lands for resources and use it to develop their countries".

Ghana Presidents Pulse Ghana

He continued that "now we have to work with them and share the profits. Maybe at 50-50 per cent or 60-40 per cent because we are directly affected by their actions".

In a report by Ghanaweb, Ras Kuuku has been reported to have said that "at the moment, Ghana needs a Rastafarian to save the country, and as such, it is his wish that a Rastafarian rule as the president of Ghana".

During the interview on Accra FM, Ras Kuuku also opened up about once smoking cigarettes but says he stopped when he was in High School.