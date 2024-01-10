He healed my family and gave us shelter - singer Victor AD defends TB Joshua

The Wetin We Gain singer on X debunked the claims, stressing that TB Joshua was a true man of God. Victor asserted that the prophet healed him of a skin disease he battled at age six, saved his mother from a potential hand amputation after being shot, and saved his sister as well.

He began, "Prophet TB Joshua fake ke? Person wey God use heal me from skin disease at the age of 6, restored my mums hand that was supposed to be amputated due to gunshot wound, or is it my sister that got healed from blindness during her primary school days."

Standing firm on his opinion, the singer also added that TB Joshua provided shelter for him and his family, and re-emphasised that the late prophet did good deeds during his lifetime.

"So many wonderful deeds!! Which of these are fake or staged? When my family and I were homeless he gave us shelter and fed us. God is not a man. say whatever you like. E no go change God from being God #tbjoshualegacyliveson." He said.

After this, an old video posted back in 2021 was dug up, showing the singer speaking about an "anointed water" which he said healed his mother. In the same clip, Victor who was on a video call with his mother, sprayed the anointed water at the camera and prayed for her. During that call, she stated that she regained movement in her affected hand instantaneously.

The controversy began in January 2024 when ex-Synagogue Church of all Nations members called the church “a cult” and accused TB Joshua of rape, forced abortions, child abuse and overall abuse. These claims were uncovered in a three part documentary by the BBC, and has become a trending topic since.

