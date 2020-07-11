Gal Pissetzky during an interview with the BBC about the Nigerian socialite, who is now in the grip of America’s FBI and facing multiple charges of cyber scam running into millions, condemned how Hushpuppi was taken into custody.

“In my opinion, the FBI and the government here acted illegally when they kidnapped him from Dubai without any legal process to do so,” Mr Pissetzky told the BBC as he also faulted how the ‘Gucci Master’ was extradited to the U.S.

“There was no extradition, there were no legal steps taken, there were no court documents filed, it was simply a call to the FBI. He is not a citizen of the United States, the US had absolutely no authority to take him,” Pissetzky said.

Hushpuppi

According to Pissestzky, the case that could land Hushpuppi in jail for up 20 years could as well last several months, even longer than a year. Speaking on what terms he has become the defence attorney for Hushpuppi, he refused to discuss how he was getting paid for legal fees.